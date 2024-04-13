Nate Diaz heaps praise on past foe Leon Edwards: ‘I think he’s probably the best thing in the UFC right now’

ByRoss Markey
Nate Diaz claims Leon Edwards is the best thing in the UFC right now

Sharing the Octagon with incumbent welterweight champion, Leon Edwards back in 2021, UFC alum, Nate Diaz has heaped paise on his prior opponent, claiming the Birmingham native is likely the best attraction the organization have to offer today from their entire roster.

Diaz, a former lightweight title challenger under the banner of the Dana White-led promotion, has been sidelined from mixed martial arts since he turned in a fourth round guillotine choke submission win in a rallying performance against Tony Ferguson in an impromptu UFC 279 headliner.

As for Edwards, the Team Renegade BJJ & MMA staple continued his dominant reign as welterweight pacesetter last December, racking up a one-sided unanimous decision win over former interim champion, Colby Covington in the pair’s heated grudge fight in Las Vegas.

Himself set for his sophomore outing in the boxing ring in June, Stockton fan-favorite, Diaz takes on another prior Octagon foe, Jorge Masvidal in a rematch of their inaugural BMF title fight back in 2019 in Madison Square Garden – with the bout set for the light heavyweight limit.

Nate Diaz heaps praise on Leon Edwards

Facing off with the Floridian UFC veteran overnight at a press conference in Nevada, Diaz spoke of the improvements the above-mentioned, Edwards has made since their respective fight three years ago – before labelling the best attraction on the UFC’s books currently.

“The coolest thing right now from the UFC is Leon Edwards,” Nate Diaz told Chisanga Malata. “That’s who I got my sights on. I like that – I like that fight, right now. And I think he’s doing great.”

“I think he’s gotten better,” Nate Diaz explained. “He’s doing better and he’s [got a] good attitude and a good fighter. And I think he’s probably the best thing in the UFC, right now.” 

Squaring off at UFC 263 three years ago, Diaz suffered a unanimous decision loss to the current welterweight champion – however, earned massive plaudits and fan appeal after he wobbled the Brummie striker late in the fifth round, before running out of time to land a stoppage victory – almost pulling a win from the jaws of defeat.

