Veteran star Nate Diaz targets return at Las Vegas Sphere, fight on UFC 306 card: ‘I’ll be here’

Former lightweight title chaser, Nate Diaz has sights now fixed on a return to the Octagon at UFC 306 on September 14. at the Las Vegas Sphere – targeting a comeback to active competition on Mexican Independence Day later this year.

Diaz, a former undisputed lightweight title challenger and Ultimate Fighter winner, had been linked continually with a return at a massive UFC 300 card in April, however, despite his intentions to fight on the monumental card, revealed a return the card would come to fruition.

Sidelined from the Octagon since he headlined UFC 279 back in September 2022, Diaz exited his promotional contract with a win, landing a rallying stoppage over former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson – with a fourth round guillotine choke in an impromptu welterweight showdown.

Making a brief move to professional boxing in the time since, last August, Diaz suffered a decision loss to the outspoken, Jake Paul – over the course of 10 rounds in Texas.

And linked with a comeback fight against long-time foe, Dustin Poirier, as well as former duel-weight champion and two-time opponent, Conor McGregor, Diaz has laid out a marker for his immediate fighting plans.

Nate Diaz targets UFC 306 return, Las Vegas Sphere fight

Confirming their debut and apparent once-off outing at the Las Vegas Sphere later this year, the promotion is set to bring a UFC 306 pay-per-view card in September – which Stockton veteran Diaz appears to want a part of.



“I’ll be here f*ck 300,” Nate Diaz posted on his official X account, accompanied by an image of the Las Vegas Phere draped in the Mexico flag.

I’ll be here fuck 300 pic.twitter.com/CEcskGli7F — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) February 25, 2024

Who would you like to see Nate Diaz fight in a potential UFC 306 comeback?