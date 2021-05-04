Nate Diaz vs. Leon Edwards will no longer take place at UFC 262.

A minor injury suffered by Diaz means the fan favourite will not be ready to compete on May 16 as planned.

The eagerly anticipated welterweight fight will now take place at UFC 263 on June 12.

Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports broke the news last night.

“Nate Diaz v Leon Edwards on June 12,” Iole wrote on social media. “Diaz has a minor injury but will be back in Glendale, Arizona”

Nate Diaz v Leon Edwards on June 12. Diaz has a minor injury but will be back in Glendale, Arizona — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) May 4, 2021

The former BMF title challenger hasn’t fought since coming up short against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 in November 2019.

‘Rocky’ was supposed to headline UFC Vegas 21 opposite Khamzat Chimaev but that fight was scrapped as the undefeated Swedish fighter continues to battle long COVID symptoms.

Belal Muhammad stepped in to replace Chimaev on March 13. Edwards started well and clearly won round one. The fight was over in round two due to an inadvertent eye poke on Muhammad.

The UFC Vegas 21 main event was ruled a no-contest.

UFC 263 was already a pretty stacked card.

It’s now one of the biggest 2021 has to offer with the addition of Diaz vs. Edwards.

UFC 263 Full Card

Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno

Nate Diaz vs. Leon Edwards

Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad

Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill

Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell

Jake Collier vs. Carlos Felipe

Luigi Vendramini vs. Fares Ziam

Hakeem Dawodu vs. Movsar Evloev

Sijara Eubanks vs. Karol Rosa

Joanne Calderwood vs. Lauren Murphy

Frank Camacho vs. Matt Frevola

Chase Hooper vs. Steven Peterson

Who do you think will win at UFC 263? Nate Diaz or Leon Edwards?