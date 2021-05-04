Nate Diaz vs. Leon Edwards will no longer take place at UFC 262.
A minor injury suffered by Diaz means the fan favourite will not be ready to compete on May 16 as planned.
The eagerly anticipated welterweight fight will now take place at UFC 263 on June 12.
Kevin Iole of Yahoo Sports broke the news last night.
“Nate Diaz v Leon Edwards on June 12,” Iole wrote on social media. “Diaz has a minor injury but will be back in Glendale, Arizona”
The former BMF title challenger hasn’t fought since coming up short against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 in November 2019.
‘Rocky’ was supposed to headline UFC Vegas 21 opposite Khamzat Chimaev but that fight was scrapped as the undefeated Swedish fighter continues to battle long COVID symptoms.
Belal Muhammad stepped in to replace Chimaev on March 13. Edwards started well and clearly won round one. The fight was over in round two due to an inadvertent eye poke on Muhammad.
The UFC Vegas 21 main event was ruled a no-contest.
UFC 263 was already a pretty stacked card.
It’s now one of the biggest 2021 has to offer with the addition of Diaz vs. Edwards.
UFC 263 Full Card
Israel Adesanya vs. Marvin Vettori
Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Brandon Moreno
Nate Diaz vs. Leon Edwards
Demian Maia vs. Belal Muhammad
Paul Craig vs. Jamahal Hill
Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell
Jake Collier vs. Carlos Felipe
Luigi Vendramini vs. Fares Ziam
Hakeem Dawodu vs. Movsar Evloev
Sijara Eubanks vs. Karol Rosa
Joanne Calderwood vs. Lauren Murphy
Frank Camacho vs. Matt Frevola
Chase Hooper vs. Steven Peterson
