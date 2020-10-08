Former dual weight UFC champion Conor McGregor has taken to social media to reveal has accepted a fight with Dustin Poirier and told the promotion to make the fight happen this year.

McGregor who previously beat Poirier inside one round at UFC 178 in 2014 offered to fight ‘The Diamond’ for charity last week. Both men agreed to the bout before UFC boss Dana White chimed in to try and make this thing official. He offered McGregor and Poirier contracts to do the bout under the UFC banner and ever since then things have gone a little quiet – until now.

‘Notorious’ sent a message to his would-be opponent claiming he had accepted the fight on the condition it takes place in 2020. McGregor also revealed he would still be making a colossal donation to Poirier’s charity despite the fact the fight will now take place under the UFC banner, he wrote.

“Hello Dustin! I accepted the UFC offer to fight you, but told them it must happen in 2020. I’m ready for Nov 21st, given that cards recent injury issues, as well as any of the December dates, the 12th and the 19th. I’ll also still donate the $500k to The Good Fight Foundation.”

McGregor hasn’t been seen in action since January when he needed just 40 seconds to take out MMA veteran Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone at UFC 246. Due to a lack of fight options available to him the Irishamn decided to retire from the sport and focus his efforts on helping his country handle the ongoing pandemic.

As of late the former featherweight and lightweight title holder has been talking up his return. Most recently he has been linked to a boxing match with eight-division world champion Manny Pacquiao, although that fight was rubbished by UFC boss Dana White who guaranteed McGregor would not compete in 2020.

