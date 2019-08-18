Nate Diaz Has Hilarious Reaction To Highlights Of UFC 241 Win (Video)

Spread the word!













Nate Diaz picked up a massive win last night (Sat. August 17, 2019) in the UFC 241 pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event.

Diaz outclassed Anthony “Showtime” Pettis, a former lightweight champion, in their welterweight meeting. After the fight, Diaz shook things up by calling out fellow fan-favorite Jorge Masvidal. Speaking on the ESPN+ post-fight show, Diaz spoke to Chael Sonnen, Jon Anik, and Henry Cejudo.

During their conversation, Diaz got to watch the highlights from his decision win over Pettis. His reaction was absolutely priceless. Check it out below.

During the #UFC241 post show on ESPN+, @NateDiaz209 watched his own highlights and it was money 🤑 pic.twitter.com/f4Zsds0HjZ August 18, 2019

Diaz ended a three-year layoff with his return against Pettis. Despite a slow start, he was able to get into the swing of things in the second half of the first round, getting the fight to the ground and showing off his seasoned grappling skills. Throughout the fight, Diaz’s volume and jiu-jitsu proved to present Pettis with several issues.

When it was all said and done, Diaz took home the unanimous decision win on the judges’ scorecards. Now the stage is set for a showdown with “Gamebred.” It will be interesting to see if that bout, which is undoubtedly a fight fans are clamoring to see, comes to fruition.

What do you think about Diaz’s reaction to the highlights of his win over Pettis?