Nate Diaz Has Arrived In NYC For UFC 244 (Video)

Nate Diaz has touched down in New York City ahead of his UFC 244 headliner with Jorge Masvidal later this week.

The two will collide for the one-off BMF title in the main event which takes place November 2 in Madison Square Garden, New York.

The fight is still on after all the drama that occurred last week with the United States Anti-Doping Agency where Diaz was said to have “elevated levels” likely stemming from tainted supplements. Diaz claimed innocence and initially said he wouldn’t show up for fight week until his name was cleared.

While his name has since been cleared, there were always doubts as to whether the Stockton native would show up for fight week regardless, given his disregard for doing media in general. But that’s not the case ahead of UFC 244.

His longtime coach and friend Jose Garcia uploaded a post of Diaz driving in New York. He also checked in to a breakfast spot.

With Diaz in the Big Apple, anticipation is building even more for what is being tipped to being the biggest UFC pay-per-view of the year.

