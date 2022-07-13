Veteran UFC welterweight, Nate Diaz appears to have taken umbrage with the recent Hall of Fame induction of former undisputed lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov – labeling the Dagestan native as a “f*cking little b*tch”.

Diaz, who has been out of action since June of last year, most recently featured on the main card of UFC 263 against incoming welterweight title chaser, Leon Edwards, suffering a unanimous decision loss.

Tirelessly campaigning for an Octagon return in the year since, to no avail, nevertheless, Diaz currently retains just a single fight on his current UFC contract – and has made it clear that he wants to complete his contractual obligations, and step away from the sport for a period of time.

Nate Diaz has taken umbrage with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s UFC Hall of Fame induction

Previously linked to a matchup with former undisputed lightweight champion, Khabib, during the American Kickboxing Academy staple’s initial rise in the organization, Diaz failed to ever share the Octagon with the Russian lightweight, however, took the time to lambast the undefeated fighter’s fighting style and questioned his Hall of Fame induction earlier this month.

“Khabib’s (Nurmagomedov) a f*cking little b*tch too,” Nate Diaz told Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour. “Who did he beat for the title? He got Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje. They’ve both been finished off over and over the same way that he beat them. You ain’t no good.”

“You were a scared fighter, scared of fighting the whole time, and now you’re in the Hall of Fame,” Nate Diaz said. “I was here before the Hall of Fame even showed up actually. Now you’re a Hall of Famer. Whatever. I don’t even want nothing (sic) to do with the Hall of Fame. The Hall of fame is a joke too.”

Without a victory since 2019, Diaz’s most recent professional win came in the form of a unanimous decision triumph over former WEC and UFC lightweight titleholder, Anthony Pettis.