Nate Diaz Explains Exactly How Much Weed He Smokes – UFC Star Reveals All

UFC star Nate Diaz is well known for his blockbuster wars against Conor McGregor but might be most famous for his usage of marijuana. The triathlete and MMA fighter discussed how much he uses and why in a recent interview, he also reveals if it helps him compete.

Nate Diaz and Marijuana

Nate Diaz does believe that marijuana provides benefits that can enhance aspects of his performance as a fighter. He has openly stated that cannabis helps with recovery, inflammation, and overall well-being. He has also suggested that smoking marijuana helps him stay conscious and aware of his physical condition during training.

Speaking in an interview with MMA great Demetrious Johnson, ‘Mighty Mouse’ asked exactly how much Nate Diaz smokes. Diaz explained:

“I need some weed because I like to get high, and I don’t keep track of how much weed I smoke. I just smoke. I just smoke one up if I feel like it.“

Nate Diaz continued and explained why he feels it benefits him, he added

“For one, I think it helps your lungs because they gotta be in shape to be smoking weed all day. And, uh, two, uh, I think it keeps me aware and conscious of, like, let’s say I’m out of shape, right? And then I go to five five-minute rounds grappling with you, right? If I go in there and go hard like I’m in shape and I’m not in shape, uh, I think I’m going to be, if I’m smoking weed especially, I’m going to be conscious of how hard I should be going and how I’m treating the level of intensity.”

Most athletes who use cannabis focus on its recovery benefits rather than claiming it enhances in-competition performance. But Nate Diaz feels that it benefits him on both fronts. Many athletes across various sports, including NFL players like Eugene Monroe and NBA players like Al Harrington, use cannabis primarily for pain relief, inflammation reduction, and recovery.

Nate Diaz’s weed use is more public and advocacy-driven than that of most athletes. Diaz openly champions its recreational and therapeutic benefits, making him a unique figure in both sports and cannabis culture. His influence has contributed to shifting attitudes toward marijuana in MMA.