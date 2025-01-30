MMA Fighters with Their Own Cannabis Strains – How UFC Stars Are Growing the Industry

Several UFC fighters have ventured into the cannabis industry, creating their own marijuana strains or related businesses. Growers are now able to create unique strains tailored to specific preferences. Bespoke marijuana strains leading the charge in personalization, and some MMA athletes have jumped aboard.

Cannabis

The industry of custom cannabis strains is driven by consumer demand for personalized experiences. These bespoke strains offer unique effects, flavors, and aromas. There are three main types Indica, Sativa, and Hybrids. The industry is rapidly evolving and developing, consumers can now easily get their hands on fast growing medical marijuana seeds right from home.

Indica is known for its calming and sedative effects, Indica strains are often used for relaxation, pain relief, and sleep. Sativa strains are energizing and uplifting, making them ideal for daytime use. Hybrids offer a mix of Indica and Sativa offer a variance of effects depending on their dominant traits.

UFC Fighters with Their Own Cannabis Strains

The UFC’s progressive stance on cannabis, including removing it from its banned substances list in 2023, has enabled athletes to explore such ventures.

Nate and Nick Diaz

The Diaz brothers are among the most vocal cannabis advocates in MMA. They co-founded Game Up Nutrition, a company offering CBD products such as oils, tinctures, and pre-rolls. Nate Diaz has been seen vaping CBD at post-fight press conferences, emphasizing its benefits for recovery and inflammation. Nick Diaz has also faced suspensions in the past for cannabis use but remains an outspoken proponent of its medicinal value. They even developed a THC-infused strain called “Kill_4209.”

Sean O’Malley

‘Sugar’ Sean O’Malley launched his own Cannabis strain called “Suga Show OG” in 2018. This hybrid strain is a mix of Lemonhead and OG92. O’Malley has been open about his cannabis use and its role in recovery and relaxation, even celebrating victories with cannabis-related events. He has expressed ambitions to expand his cannabis ventures into a major business.

Steve Cantwell

Former UFC fighter Steve Cantwell transitioned into the cannabis industry after retiring from MMA. He founded Green Life Productions, focusing on organic cannabis cultivation.

Boxers with Their Own Cannabis Strains

Mike Tyson

Mike Tyson is one of the most prominent figures in the cannabis industry among athletes. He founded Tyson 2.0, a cannabis company that produces a variety of marijuana products. He has multiple custom marijuana strains.

Jake Paul

Jake Paul has also entered the cannabis space. Paul has partnered with Tyson 2.0 to promote cannabis products and has been open about his use of marijuana for relaxation.

Custom marijuana strains are changing the cannabis industry by offering tailored experiences. These strains provide unique effects, flavors, and therapeutic benefits.