Nate Diaz has responded to Dana White‘s possible matchmaking between Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev.

After Chimaev’s dominant win over ‘The Leech’ Li Jingliang, Chimaev called out Nate Diaz in a press conference. Dana White then went on TMZ Sports where he said he would talk to Diaz about a potential fight between the two.

In an Instagram live story, Nate Diaz hilariously answered White by using a legendary Russell Westbrook meme.

The meme was a great way to turn down the fight against Chimaev. Most MMA fans were thinking the same, as it is Diaz’s last fight on his current UFC contract. Many have speculated that Diaz will fight Vicente Luque, but nothing concrete has been set. Luque wants the fight to happen between him and Diaz. He has even called on the UFC to book it since it’s a “no brainer”.

A fight against Luque would be good for the both, as it would boost Diaz’s leverage over the UFC if he beats Luque. On the other hand, if Luque beats Diaz that would propel his popularity with a win over Diaz.

The fight that many still want to see is Diaz finish out the trilogy against Conor McGregor

This fight may make the most sense as both have hit some road blocks in their career recently. The fight would obviously sell as they are both fan favorites. The trilogy fight is also one of the most anticipated fights to be made. The UFC makes a ton of money, Diaz makes a good amount as well in his possible sendoff fight, and for McGregor it is a great opponent to fight after his injury.

Diaz’s most recent fight was against Leon Edwards, where he was dominated for 23 minutes of the fight. Diaz rocked Edwards late and almost beat him, but in a very Diaz-esque way he decided to take his time and mock Edwards. Diaz has gone 1-3 since he beat McGregor back in 2016.

Who would you like to see Diaz square off against next?

