Still undefeated, and most likely cracking the welterweight top-15 next week, Khamzat Chimaev has scored his fourth straight UFC victory — choking the #11 ranked contender, Li Jingliang unconscious with an opening round rear-naked choke on the main card of UFC 267.

Immediately scooping Jingliang off his feet before slamming him to the Octagon canvas, Chimaev patiently controlled the welterweight contender on the ground, before slicing through from back position to take his back and rain down with a flurry of ground strikes from a postured position.

Khamzat Chimaev moves to 10-0 with submission win inside three minutes

Taking Jingliang’s back at the Octagon fence, Chimaev hand fought momentarily to secure his forearm beneath the neck of Jingliang — switching grips and eventually, choking arms before rendering Jingliang unconscious in a one-sided submission stoppage triumph.

Below, catch the highlights from Chimaev’s submission win over Jingliang.