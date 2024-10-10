Nate Diaz backs Dan Hooker, Max Holloway as BMF-Worthy opponents: ‘They’re eligble for my belt’

Inaugural symbolic BMF championship challenger, Nate Diaz has backed current gold holder, Max Holloway, as well as surging lightweight striker, Dan Hooker as surefire contenders for the crown, however, has hit out at former champion and fellow former chaser, Justin Gaethje, and Dustin Poirier, respectively — questioning their eligibility.

Diaz, a former undisputed lightweight title challenger in the UFC, competed for the inaugural symbolic BMF championship back in late 2019 against fellow promotional alum, Jorge Masvidal in a main event tilt at Madison Square Garden.

And coming up short against the Floridian, Diaz was prevented from continuing beyond the third round by an Octagon-side physician, dropping a TKO loss in the process.

Most recently fighting out his contractual obligations with the Dana White-led promotion two years ago, Stockton fan-favorite, Diaz managed to exit on a win, landing a fourth round guillotine choke submission over former interim 155lbs titleholder, Tony Ferguson in an impromptu headliner at UFC 279.

Since then, Diaz has switched to boxing, and despite dropping a decision loss to Jake Paul in his debut, returned earlier this summer to avenge his loss to Masvidal in a majority decision victory in his native California.

Nate Diaz credits Dan Hooker, Max Holloway as BMF fighters, but rips Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier.

And linked with a potential future return to the UFC, Diaz — whose elder brother, Nick Diaz is slated to fight at UFC 310 in December against Vicente Luque, has weighed up both Hawaiian star, Holloway, and Kiwi striker, Hooker as viable challengers for “his” BMF belt.

“@danawhite Dan (Hooker) and Max (Holloway) are eligible for my belt but get the other 2 nerds [Justin Gaethje and Dustin Poirier] out of there they don’t fit the description,” Nate Diaz posted on his official social media.