Nate Diaz calls for Terence Crawford boxing match, trilogy fight with Conor McGregor: ‘Let’s go’

ByRoss Markey
Nate Diaz calls for Terence Crawford boxing match, trilogy fight with Conor McGregor: 'Let's go'

Former UFC star, Nate Diaz has thrown his name into the hat for a series of blockbuster fights next — offering to take on world champion boxing star, Terence Crawford, as well as settling his rivalry with former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor — both at 168lbs.

Diaz, a former undisputed lightweight title challenger under the banner of the UFC, departed the promotion back in 2022, most recently fighting out his contract in a fourth round guillotine choke submission win over former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson.

UFC warned it'll cost millions and millions for Nate Diaz to return he's an icon

Making his sophomore outing in the ring earlier this year, Stockton favorite, Diaz would land a close majority decision win over two-time veteran, Jorge Masvidal over the course of 10 rounds in Anaheim back in the summer of this year.

READ MORE:  Kevin Holland Slams UFC Roster over Pay and Scheduling Issues: “I wasn’t a bum like the rest of these guys”
Terence Crawford laughs off Kendrick Lamar mix-Up during UFC broadcast

However, linked with a slew of next moves in his return to combat sports, Nate Diaz — whose elder brother, Nick Diaz is slated to return in an end-of-year return at UFC 310 against Brazilian-American, Vicente Luque — has been speculated to make an Octagon return of his own.

Nate Diaz welcomes boxing match with Terence Crawford, trilogy fight with Conor McGregor

And adding fuel to those rumors on social media today, Diaz, a victor of The Ultimate Fighter — staked his claim for a massive professional boxing match with world champion puncher, Crawford, before settling a trilogy rubber match with two-time opponent, McGregor.

READ MORE:  Paige VanZant books second Power Slap clash during UFC 308 fight week in Abu Dhabi
Conor McGregor claims rematch with Nate Diaz was a cake walk UFC
Mandatory Credit: Brandon Magnus – Zuffa LLC

“I box (Terence) Crawford and fight Conor (McGregor) next,” Nate Diaz posted on his official X account. “168 [pounds] LFG.”

Twice fighting former undisputed lightweight and featherweight gold holder during their tenures in the Octagon, Diaz handed McGregor his first organizational loss back in 2016 with a massive upset win, submitting the Dubliner with a second round rear-naked choke at the welterweight limit.

And later that year, the two would rekindle their rivalry in the main event of UFC 202, with McGregor avenging the loss with a close majority decision win over the Californian grappling veteran.

READ MORE:  Kayla Harrison Smashes Nina Marie Daniele on the Mats Ahead of UFC 307: "She sat on me."

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts