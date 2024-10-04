Nate Diaz calls for Terence Crawford boxing match, trilogy fight with Conor McGregor: ‘Let’s go’

Former UFC star, Nate Diaz has thrown his name into the hat for a series of blockbuster fights next — offering to take on world champion boxing star, Terence Crawford, as well as settling his rivalry with former two-weight UFC champion, Conor McGregor — both at 168lbs.

Diaz, a former undisputed lightweight title challenger under the banner of the UFC, departed the promotion back in 2022, most recently fighting out his contract in a fourth round guillotine choke submission win over former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson.

Making his sophomore outing in the ring earlier this year, Stockton favorite, Diaz would land a close majority decision win over two-time veteran, Jorge Masvidal over the course of 10 rounds in Anaheim back in the summer of this year.

However, linked with a slew of next moves in his return to combat sports, Nate Diaz — whose elder brother, Nick Diaz is slated to return in an end-of-year return at UFC 310 against Brazilian-American, Vicente Luque — has been speculated to make an Octagon return of his own.

Nate Diaz welcomes boxing match with Terence Crawford, trilogy fight with Conor McGregor

And adding fuel to those rumors on social media today, Diaz, a victor of The Ultimate Fighter — staked his claim for a massive professional boxing match with world champion puncher, Crawford, before settling a trilogy rubber match with two-time opponent, McGregor.

Mandatory Credit: Brandon Magnus – Zuffa LLC

“I box (Terence) Crawford and fight Conor (McGregor) next,” Nate Diaz posted on his official X account. “168 [pounds] LFG.”

I Box Crawford and fight conor next

168 lfg 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/pLzj7zpEaR — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 4, 2024

Twice fighting former undisputed lightweight and featherweight gold holder during their tenures in the Octagon, Diaz handed McGregor his first organizational loss back in 2016 with a massive upset win, submitting the Dubliner with a second round rear-naked choke at the welterweight limit.

And later that year, the two would rekindle their rivalry in the main event of UFC 202, with McGregor avenging the loss with a close majority decision win over the Californian grappling veteran.