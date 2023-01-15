Nate Diaz calls Jake Paul and his father ‘the sh*thead family’ after meeting the latter in awkward exchange

‘The Problem Child’ Jake Paul has been on Nate Diaz’s sh*tlist for quite some time and it’s safe to say you can add Paul’s father Greg to the list after a recent exchange between himself and the Stockton Samurai.

Greg Paul had nothing, but nice things to say about Diaz when the two individuals ran into one another at an event.

“I’m Jake Paul‘s dad. Dude, I admire the f*** out of you,” Greg Paul could be heard saying. I love the way you fight and everything about you. Hopefully you’re going to be fighting Jake, but dude I just wanted to tell you, I watch you and I love your fight style and dog attitude. (h/t talkSPORT)”

While Diaz remained cordial and showed appreciation for Greg’s comments in the moment, it was clear that the man from 209 was slightly uncomfortable with the interaction. Perhaps it had something to do with Greg calling Diaz a “punk” during a podcast appearance prior to their in-person meeting.

Nate Diaz Calls Out Greg Paul on Twitter

Taking to Twitter, Diaz posted the clip of his recent meeting with Greg alongside a snippet of him saying some not-so-nice things about the Stockton-born scrapper.

“Jake will knock the p*ss out of Nate Diaz,” Greg said. “He will knock the p*ss out of Nate Diaz. Nate Diaz is a punk, he’s a punk and his record is mediocre.”

Diaz captioned his tweet saying, “Apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. The sh*thead family.”

🍎 doesn’t fall to far from the tree



The shithead family 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/fglvx7jkkl — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 14, 2023

Recently, Jake Paul announced his signing with the Professional Fighters League. Slated to make his MMA debut later this year, ‘The Problem Child’ issued a challenge to Nate Diaz, calling for a fight between the two inside the PFL Smart Cage with a boxing rematch six months later. Nate Diaz has yet to respond to the challenge, but recently teased a potential move to Japanese promotion RIZIN FF.