Fighters react to Jake Paul’s PFL Signing: “Ooof Dana is having a bad week!”

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul has signed with the Professional Fighters League (PFL) to start his mixed martial arts career.

In a new video, Paul announced that he is a co-founder of the new PFL super-fight division and is the head of Fighter Advocacy for the promotion. The 25-year-old also announced that PFL fighters will now receive 50% of revenue.

Paul has been an advocate for fighter pay while criticizing UFC president Dana White. He even threw shots at the UFC where “you have to do what you’re told, wear what you’re told and promote what you’re told”.

“As the head of Fighter Advocacy, I will use my platform to market PFL fighters and introduce them to my fans worldwide,” Paul said. “I personally will be deeply involved to make sure the PFL is the best place in the world for fighters.”

Paul went on to challenge Nate Diaz to a 2-fight deal in boxing and MMA. He called for a boxing match first then an MMA fight under the PFL banner six months later. Diaz has yet to respond.

Many Fighters Have Responded To The News With Some of Them Calling For A Shot Against Jake Paul

UFC-turned-PFL fighter Shane Burgos has offered to fight Paul. He had a simple message.

“Sign me up,” Burgos tweeted.

Paul’s former rival Ben Askren believes it’s been a bad week for Dana White. The UFC president has been in hot water for a physical altercation he had with his wife on new year’s. The incident was caught on camera.

“Welcome to the @PFLMMA @jakepaul big things to come, but I guarantee you and all the fans, we fight, you’re going to shoot first!” Jeremy Stephens said.

Matt Frevola believes Shane Burgos should get the first crack at Paul in the PFL.

“Wow Jake Paul to PFL that’s wild,” Frevola tweeted. “Who we want to see him fight? I think [Shane Burgos] should get it.”

Former UFC lightweight champion and current PFL fighter Anthony Pettis is down to welcome Paul into MMA.

“Welcome to the PFL @jakepaul,” Pettis tweeted. “More than happy to welcome you to MMA’s league if Nate isn’t available @PeteMurrayPFL @PFLMMA @DonnDavisPFL.”

“Hey @PFLMMA I’m a free agent. I wouldn’t mind welcoming @jakepaul into the MMA world,” Deron Winn said. “But let’s be real. He’d never take this fight, even tho I’m like the shortest middleweight in history should be a manageable W for him!”

“It’s getting really hard not to like the guy now…50% revenue and fighter advocacy…Big If True,” Kyle Daukaus said.

“As my bro @miocanoufc say “Marreta wants money” @PFLMMA @Alexdavismmma @espnmma @MMAJunkie,” Thiago Santos said.

As my bro @moicanoufc say " Marreta wants money " ⚒️👀🤑@PFLMMA @Alexdavismma @espnmma @MMAJunkie — Thiago "Marreta" Santos (@TMarretaMMA) January 5, 2023

"Jake Paul PFL video & signing is kinda fire if we're being honest," Derek Brunson said.