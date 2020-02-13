Nate Diaz Breaks Silence After False Miami Herald Report

Spread the word!













Its been a strange week for UFC welterweight star Nate Diaz.

This week, The Miami Herald posted a story alleging that Diaz was arrested after a physical altercation with police officers in Miami, resulting in the UFC star’s hospitalization. The report included a quote from Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina, who allegedly said, “It took quite a few officers to hold him down.” However, after some strong denials from the Diaz camp, the Miami Herald retracted the story and offered a correction and apology.

It was corrected that the mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter arrested for the domestic violence incident was, in fact, former MMA fighter Michael Albert Nates, whose last fight took place back in 2012. After things were cleared up, Diaz’s representative, Zach Rosenfield, was understandably upset on behalf of his client, suggesting legal action is being explored for the incident.

“More from Diaz’s rep: The story printed by the Miami Herald is 100% false, inaccurate, baseless, irresponsible and utter nonsense. Miami Herald has since pulled down the story. We demand an apology and have already have begun exploring legal action.”

Now, Diaz himself has taken to his Instagram page to react to the ordeal, in a very Diaz-like way. Here’s what he had to say.

“I’m not even in Miami tho.”

Diaz was, in fact, in Miami for the Super Bowl earlier this month, but has been back in California for over a week now. The Stockton native hasn’t fought inside the Octagon since his November loss to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244. Diaz was bested by “Gamebred” for the first three rounds before the physician working the event decided to call the bout off due to some nasty cuts on Diaz’s eye.

Masvidal was awarded the victory by way of a doctor’s stoppage prior to the fourth round. It will be interesting to see what the UFC does with Diaz, one of the company’s biggest stars, next.

What do you think about Diaz’s comments after the incident with the Miami Herald?