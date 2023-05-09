Nate Diaz made a pretty bold claim during his appearance at the official press conference to promote his August clash with social media star Jake Paul.

After 15 years with the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Nate Diaz walked away from the promotion after securing a fourth-round submission victory over fellow fan-favorite Tony Ferguson at UFC 279 last September. Nearly a year removed from his last appearance for the Las Vegas-based promotion, the Stockton Samurai will make his squared circle debut, squaring off with ‘The Problem Child’ in a high-profile professional boxing bout.

During the Q&A portion of the press event to hype up fans and the media for their August 5 meeting, Nate Diaz made a claim that got a chuckle even from his most loyal fans.

“I’m the best fighter to have ever fought in the UFC,” Diaz claimed.

Nate Diaz: "I'm the best fighter to have ever fought in the UFC" #PaulDiaz — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) May 9, 2023

While Nate Diaz has never been one to downplay his own skills or accomplishments, it was a pretty bold statement for the fighter to make given his 16-11 record inside the Octagon and a lack of UFC championships on his resume.

Nate Diaz Preparing for Fight with Jake Paul Amid Legal Issues

Nevertheless, Nate Diaz has established himself as one of the biggest names in combat sports for his brash attitude and his penchant for getting into confrontations everywhere he goes. Recently, Diaz got into hot water with the New Orleans Police Department after engaging in a Bourbon Street brawl following a DAZN boxing event in The Big Easy. The Stockton native was caught on camera choking out a known Logan Paul look-a-like named Rodney Petersen. Three days later, an arrest warrant was issued for Diaz.

He turned himself in without an issue and plans to challenge the second-degree battery charges, citing self-defense. Many fighters have already come out in defense of the Ultimate Fighter alumnus, suggesting the viral video clearly shows Petersen moving forward and engaging, giving Diaz no choice, but to defend himself.

