Firing back at upcoming boxing opponent, Nate Diaz, controversial professional boxer, Jake Paul has also now accused the Stockton native of steroid abuse in the past, offering to make their August boxing clash a 15 round matchup.

Paul, who boasts a 6-1 professional record, has been sidelined since headlining a pay-per-view event against reality television star, Tommy Fury – the half-brother of WBC heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury in Saudi Arabia – suffering his first professional loss in a decision blemish.

As for Diaz, the Stockton fan-favorite completed his contractual obligations with the UFC back in September of last year, bowing out of the Octagon with a fourth round guillotine choke submission win over former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson.

Signing to fight Ohio puncher, Jake Paul in a professional boxing match over the course of eight rounds at the middleweight limit in August of this year in Dallas, Texas – Diaz, who was the subject of an arrest warrant in New Orleans this week, offered to fight the former over 12 rounds, accusing him of steroid use.

Jake Paul accuses Nate Diaz of abusing steroids to boot

Akin to Diaz, Paul – the younger brother of WWE superstar, Logan Paul, claimed Diaz had tested positive for banned substances in the past, as well as offering to up the ante and fight him over the course of 15 rounds at the American Airlines Center.

“You speaking to me Nathan?” Jake Paul tweeted in response to Nate Diaz. “We haven’t forgotten that you tested positive for steroids. You and your boyfriend Connor (sic) (Conor McGregor) are juice heads. Let’s do 15 rounds and see how good those cannabis corroded lungs are. VADA going to be coming to Stockton to slap you up.”

Enjoying a roughshod run over UFC veterans during his professional boxing career, Paul has landed victories over former promotional champions, Tyron Woodley, as well as Anderson Silva, and former ONE Championship and Bellator MMA titleholder, Ben Askren.