Nate Diaz Already Back In Training Following UFC 241 (Photo)

In his three-year layoff, Nate Diaz continued to train and the case remains the same even now.

Diaz returned to action at UFC 241 last month and earned an impressive unanimous decision win over Anthony Pettis. Diaz would proceed to call out Jorge Masvidal for a fight afterwards as the wheels started to get in motion.

Masvidal has been receptive to the idea as well and claims negotiations are already in place. However, there are no updates on a potential fight just yet.

Regardless, Diaz seems to be ready for whenever as he recently posted an image of himself during a sparring session:

As for where a fight could take place, Masvidal is definitely open to fighting in Diaz’s home state of California:

“I just don’t – I would love to fight in California,” Masvidal said. “I would love to do it. I’d sign on a heartbeat on it. But that seven percent tax – ouch. What? I could be giving that to my family, right? You know? No offense, but – I don’t think the fight will take place in Florida or Miami.”

When and where do you think the fight will happen if it does?