Jorge Masvidal Reveals One Location He Doesn’t Want Nate Diaz Fight To Take Place

The next big fight to make under the UFC banner is a bout between welterweights Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz.

The latter called out “Gamebred” after his unanimous decision win over Anthony “Showtime” Pettis last week. Masvidal claims the fight is already in negotiations. However, speaking to reporters at a recent media day from American Top Team (ATT) in Florida, Masvidal revealed there’s one location he prefers the fight not take place in.

That being New York, where Masvidal has had some unfavorable experiences with the local commission.

“Not a fan of New York,” Masvidal said. “Not a fan of fighting in New York. I’ll tell you that much. I fought there, I didn’t really like it. Had a couple incidents with the commission kind of, how they treated me. They maybe thought that I’m a professional with 50 fights. They – I didn’t like the way I was treated there.

“I’m not the only one with complaints. A lot of people didn’t like the service over there. And I don’t care to return to New York. To tell you the truth, honestly. If I’m being honest with you I don’t give a f*ck to return to New York. Plus they got weird policies and sh*t too and I don’t need all that.”

Masvidal does claim he’d love to fight Diaz in his own backyard of California, but the state tax is very unattractive to the Miami native.

“I just don’t – I would love to fight in California,” Masvidal said. “I would love to do it. I’d sign on a heartbeat on it. But that seven percent tax – ouch. What? I could be giving that to my family, right? You know? No offense, but – I don’t think the fight will take place in Florida or Miami.”

