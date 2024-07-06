Nate Diaz lands $500,000 for boxing fight, Jorge Masvidal set to net $300,000 – Full Salaries

ByRoss Markey
Nate Diaz lands $500,000 for boxing fight Jorge Masvidal nets $300 full salaries

Returning to the squared circle tonight in Anaheim, former undisputed UFC lightweight title challenger, Nate Diaz has trumped incoming foe, Jorge Masvidal in terms of disclosed fight pursues for the card – with the Stockton veteran set to land $500,000 for his appearance at the Honda Center.

Diaz, a former undisputed lightweight title challenger and victor of The Ultimate Fighter during his tenure with the UFC, makes his second outing in professional boxing tonight on the West Coast, taking on fellow UFC veteran, Masvidal

Last featuring back in August of last year, Diaz make his professional boxing debut against Jake Paul, suffering a unanimous decision loss to the polarizing striker.

Nate Diaz set to scoop $500,000 payday for boxing fight with Jorge Masvidal

As for Masvidal, the Miami veteran made his final Octagon outing back in April of last year against Gilbert Burns, succumbing to his fourth consecutive defeat in the form of his own one-sided unanimous decision shutout.

And headlining an eleven-fight card tonight in Anaheim tonight, the California State Athletic Commission have released the disclosed fight purse for tonight’s card – with Diaz landing $500,000. Below, find the entire list of fight purses released by the CSAC, as obtained by MMA Junkie.

diaz masvidal 2


Kenneth Jopes – $18,000

Andres Martinez – $600

Jose Aguayo – $40,000

Bryce Logan – $6,000

Steven Dunn – $500

Gabriel Costa – $2,500

Alan Sanchez – $55,000

Luis Lopes – $22,500

Luciano Ramos – $5,000

Dan Hernandez – $3,500

Devin Cushing – $60,000

Manuel Correa – $15,000

Amando Vargas – $100,000

Sean Garcia – $50,000

Curmel Monton – $40,000

Nikolai Buzolin – $8,000

Chris Avila – $210,000

Anthony Pettis – $350,000

Daniel Jacobs – $100,000

Shane Mosley Jr. – $160,000

diaz jorge

Nate Diaz – $500,000

Jorge Masvidal – $300,000

Site Manager & Editor: MMA reporter based in Ireland. Follow along at @Ross_Markey on Twitter for all the latest news, fight announcements, opinion, and feature pieces.

