Nate Diaz lands $500,000 for boxing fight, Jorge Masvidal set to net $300,000 – Full Salaries
Returning to the squared circle tonight in Anaheim, former undisputed UFC lightweight title challenger, Nate Diaz has trumped incoming foe, Jorge Masvidal in terms of disclosed fight pursues for the card – with the Stockton veteran set to land $500,000 for his appearance at the Honda Center.
Diaz, a former undisputed lightweight title challenger and victor of The Ultimate Fighter during his tenure with the UFC, makes his second outing in professional boxing tonight on the West Coast, taking on fellow UFC veteran, Masvidal.
Last featuring back in August of last year, Diaz make his professional boxing debut against Jake Paul, suffering a unanimous decision loss to the polarizing striker.
Nate Diaz set to scoop $500,000 payday for boxing fight with Jorge Masvidal
As for Masvidal, the Miami veteran made his final Octagon outing back in April of last year against Gilbert Burns, succumbing to his fourth consecutive defeat in the form of his own one-sided unanimous decision shutout.
And headlining an eleven-fight card tonight in Anaheim tonight, the California State Athletic Commission have released the disclosed fight purse for tonight’s card – with Diaz landing $500,000. Below, find the entire list of fight purses released by the CSAC, as obtained by MMA Junkie.
Kenneth Jopes – $18,000
Andres Martinez – $600
Jose Aguayo – $40,000
Bryce Logan – $6,000
Steven Dunn – $500
Gabriel Costa – $2,500
Alan Sanchez – $55,000
Luis Lopes – $22,500
Luciano Ramos – $5,000
Dan Hernandez – $3,500
Devin Cushing – $60,000
Manuel Correa – $15,000
Amando Vargas – $100,000
Sean Garcia – $50,000
Curmel Monton – $40,000
Nikolai Buzolin – $8,000
Chris Avila – $210,000
Anthony Pettis – $350,000
Daniel Jacobs – $100,000
Shane Mosley Jr. – $160,000
Nate Diaz – $500,000
Jorge Masvidal – $300,000