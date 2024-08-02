‘They can have him’ Conor McGregor applauds Dana White for releasing Muhammad Mokaev

ByRoss Markey
Amid the exit of promotional-perfect flyweight contender, Muhammad Mokaev from the UFC off the back of last weekend’s win over Manel Kape, former duel-weight champion, Conor McGregor has praised organizational brass for parting ways with the surging prospect.

Mokaev, who returned on the preliminary card of UFC 304 over the course of last weekend in Manchester, turned in a close, unanimous decision win over Angolan-born contender, Kape over the course of three rounds in the pair’s heated grudge match at the Co-op Live Arena. 

Dana White confirms Muhammad Mokaev set to split from UFC: 'PFL's going to get a great guy'

And after his win over Kape, surging flyweight contender, Mokaev, who was on the cusp of a championship charge at 125lbs, confirmed he had fought out his contract with the promotion – before UFC CEO, Dana White revealed he would not be resigned.

“I’m sure one of the matchmakers said something to him (Muhammad Mokaev) or whatever,” Dana White said after UFC 304. “The matchmakers aren’t big fans of his for many different reasons. There’s a lot of people who shoot takedowns in this business, a lot of guys that fight with that type of style. But it’s a lot more than just that.”

“He’s not under contract anymore,” White said of Mokaev. “I think the PFL’s going to get a great undefeated guy. Good luck to him.”

And removed from the official flyweight rankings and officially departing the UFC, amid links to a move to the PFL, Mokaev has been urged to stay away from the Octagon in the future by the above-mentioned, McGregor.

Conor McGregor hits out at Muhammad Mokaev amid UFC exit

“They [the PFL] can have him (Muhammad Mokaev),” Conor McGregor replied to a video of Dana White discussing a potential PFL move for Muhammad Mokaev. (H/T SportsBible)

Himself expected to make good on a rumored return in December, McGregor shared new footage of him training at his home base in Kildare this week – ahead of a potential fight at UFC 310 against rival, Michael Chandler. 

