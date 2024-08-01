Conor McGregor shows off new training footage ahead of Michael Chandler fight

Surviving his latest brush with the law earlier this week, former two-time UFC champion, Conor McGregor has shown off some of his patented striking at his homebase gym, as rumors regarding a December return at UFC 310 continue to run rife, in a rescheduled clash with Michael Chandler.

McGregor, a former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion, was slated to make his return at UFC 303 at the end of last month during International Fight Week – taking on the above-mentioned, Chandler.

Fracturing a toe on his left foot just weeks out from his fight with the former three-time Bellator MMA champion, McGregor has yet to feature since he fractured his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to Dustin Poirier three years ago.

Conor McGregor shares new striking footage

And sharing footage of his striking pad work ahead of an impending return to action, McGregor posted new videos – with the caption “up outta that” – with fans clamoring for a December comeback for the Dublin counter striker.

Earlier this week, following his travels with his family, McGregor appeared at Blanchardstown District Court where he was issued a five-month suspensed jail sentence, and was disqualified from driving for two-years, after pleading guilty to his latest driving offenses.

Without a win since 2020, McGregor most recently turned in a dominant opening round win over former lightweight title challenger and Hall of Fame inductee, Donald Cerrone with a stunning high-kick and strikes knockout win inside just 40 seconds.

