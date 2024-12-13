Muhammad Mokaev stops Joevincent So with quickfire D’Arce choke in MMA return – Brave CF 91 Highlights

Unbeaten starlet, Muhammad Mokaev has proclaimed himself as the best flyweight fighter on the planet after his return to mixed martial arts tonight — finishing short-notice replacement, Joevincent So with a dominant D’Arce choke submission win at Brave CF 91.

Mokaev, an alum of the UFC, most recently featured at UFC 304 back in July, landing a close, unanimous decision win over arch-rival, Manel Kape — improving to 12-0 with a his victory in the Octagon — which came as his final outing under the banner of the Dana White-led promotion following the completion of his contractual obligations.

And taking on the above-mentioned, So tonight — who replaced Luthando Biko in tonight’s Brave CF 91, Mokaev made incredibly light work of the former, landing a D’Arce choke submission victory inside just two minutes of the pair’s three round showdown in Bahrain at the Khalifa Sports City Stadium.

During his young career in mixed martial arts, Mokaev has turned in wins over the likes of Cody Durden, Charles Johnson, Malcolm Gordon, as well as former UFC title challenger, Tim Elliott and Alex Perez.

Below, catch the highlights from Muhammad Mokaev’s D’Arce choke win over Joevincent So