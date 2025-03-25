Colby Covington Slams Michael Venom Page, Accuses Fighters of Using ‘Woke Points’ for Attention

Amid plans to return this summer, veteran welterweight, Colby Covington has accused fighters in his division — including Michael ‘Venom’ Page of using his name to score “woke points” in a bid to also secure a high-profile pairing with him.

Covington, who retains the number nine rank in the division amid his recent spell of inactivity, paired with a two-fight losing skid for the first occasion in his Octagon tenure.

Image via: Getty

Impromtly headlining UFC Fight Night Orlando at the tail end of last year, the Clovis native dropped a third round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss to emerging contender, Joaquin Buckley in their main event clash — seeing a sizeable cut opened on his brow.

Colby Covington accuses fighters of using him for “woke points”

And ever the one to politicize his fights, Covington — who has continually branded himself a current President, Donald Trump’s favorite fighter, has accused his fellow combatants of using his name to score “points” with an alleged woke audience.

Image via: Imagn

“Everybody talks about me,” Colby Covington told Submission Radio. “No one can keep my name out of their mouth in this division or even in the UFC because they get woke points to say my name and say some threatening things towards me. So, you know, I don’t know. I didn’t pay attention to it. I don’t pay attention to anything he (Michael ‘Venom’ Page) does. He’s another irrelevant bum.”

Covington’s comments come off the back of a pre-potential fight prediction from Page at UFC London over the weekend, in which he claimed he would knock out the former interim champion with a brutal flying knee.

“I’m hoping for another jumping knee to the face,” Michael ‘Venom’ Page said of a potential outcome in a hypothetical fight with Colby Covington.