Muhammad Mokaev in Car Accident in Dagestan

Former UFC athlete Muhammad Mokaev was in a car accident earlier today in Dagestan, Russia. Various reports are coming out and we know the driver and the passengers have no serious injuries.

Muhammad Mokaev in Car Accident

Apparently driving on the highway in Dagestan, Russia earlier today, Muhammad Mokaev was in a car accident while driving his Mercedes-Benz AMG A35. Reportedly, Mokaev was driving and lost control of the vehicle which then ended up in a ditch.

Photos and video of the accident involving Muhammad Mokaev are below:

Muhammad Mokaev got in a car accident pic.twitter.com/vdshQmwQN1 — Kem-maka 🇳🇬 🥊 (@May_twenty3rd) August 22, 2024

From a Russian to English translation:

“British undefeated fighter of Dagestan origin Muhammad Mokaev was in an accident near the city of Khasavyurt, the Republic of Dagestan. This is reported by the telegram channel Mash.

“According to available information, Mokayev and a friend were driving in the car to his family. On the highway of the car in which Mokayev was located, collided with another vehicle, after which the car with Muhammad flew to the ditch. The blow came on the left wing of the car, which completely mudded, also cracked the windshield, and the rear of the car remained. People who were nearby, pulled Mokayev out of the salon, after which he asked not to take him.”

The Russian-English athlete Mokaev had an outstanding career in amateur MMA putting together a perfect record before turning pro. Having gone unbeaten in the UFC, the young athlete was not re-signed by the organization due to his style and attitude. Mokaev is known for his top position wrestling game which many fighters struggle to control. It is not clear what’s next for Mokaev in his MMA career.