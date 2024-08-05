Muhammad Mokaev wants to fight for free: ‘Hopefully I will be back’

ByRoss Markey
Muhammad Mokaev Wants to Fight for Free: ‘Hopefully I Will Be Back’

Following his controversial exit from the UFC earlier this month, unbeaten flyweight contender, Muhammad Mokaev has now claimed he would consider fighting for free if the promotion weighed up potentially resigning him in the future.

Mokaev, who had cracked the top-10 rankings of the organization’s flyweight division ahead of his return at UFC 304, fought out his contractual obligations in his decision win over Angolan-born rival, Manel Kape. 

Landing his thirteenth professional victory with his win against fellow contender, Kape, Mokaev confirmed he had fought out his contractual obligations with the UFC – before CEO, Dana White also maintained that the British star would not be resigned due to a host of issues behind the scenes.

“I’m sure one of the matchmakers said something to him (Muhammad Mokaev) or whatever,” Dana White said after UFC 304. “The matchmakers aren’t big fans of his for many different reasons. There’s a lot of people who shoot takedowns in this business, a lot of guys that fight with that type of style. But it’s a lot more than just that.”

Dana White confirms Muhammad Mokaev set to split from UFC: 'PFL's going to get a great guy'

“He’s not under contract anymore,” White said of Mokaev. “I think the PFL’s going to get a great undefeated guy. Good luck to him.”

Muhammad Mokaev offers to fight for free in UFC return

And hoping to land himself back in the Octagon in the future amid his spat, Mokaev claimed he would ever compete free of charge in order to fight in the UFC once more.

“I said to Hunter Campbell, whatever I’ve done at the hotel, I’m ready to pay for that and fight my next fight in the UFC for free,” Muhammad Mokaev told MMA Junkie. “Whatever trouble I make, I think it’s unprofessional, but it’s something that was in my heart for a long time – I had to get rid of it. And I think I’ve taken a big lesson. I want to come back to UFC and hopefully I will be back.”

Do you think Muhammad Mokaev will make a return to the UFC?

