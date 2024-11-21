Ex-UFC star Muhammad Mokaev set for fighting return at Brave CF 91 next month

Former UFC flyweight contender, Muhammad Mokaev has booked his first outing in mixed martial arts since his departure from the Octagon earlier this summer, in the form of a second debut under the Brave CF banner in December.

Mokaev, who enjoyed an unbeaten run in the UFC spanning an impressive seven straight outings, most recently featured on the main card of UFC 304 back in July, landing a unanimous decision win over Manel Kape in their grudge fight in Manchester.

And following the victory, Mokaev was released from the promotion, having completed his contractual obligations, with promotional CEO, Dana White electing against resigning the surging flyweight challenger.

Muhammad Mokaev set to fight Luthando Biko at Brave CF 91 next month

Penning a deal to rejoin the Bahrain-based Brave CF promotion — for whom he fought with on five separate occasions, Mokaev has since booked his return to action for December 13. — taking on opponent, Luthando Biko on a Brave CF 91 card.

Making his own promotional bow at the event, Biko, a former two-weight champion at the flyweight and bantamweight limit with the EFC promotion in his native Africa, enters his high-stakes pairing with the highly-touted, Mokaev in the midst of an eye-catching winning run of a four fight spree.

Competing in a grappling showdown with fellow flyweight alum, Rogerio Bontorin on short notice back in October at ADXC 6, following a pulled matchup with UFC prospect, Raul Rosas Jr. — Mokaev dropped a decision loss to the Brazilian.

“Today I lost by split decision at a grappling event against a very tough opponent!” Muhammad Mokaev posted on his official X account. “He (Rogerio Bontorin) had a better plan. I congratulate him and his team! Another 15 minutes of experience.”