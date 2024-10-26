Upset at ADXC 6 – Bontorin defeats undefeated Muhammad Mokaev in last-Minute showdown

Featuring overnight in a short-notice headliner at ADXC 6 in a grappling showcase, UFC alum, Rogerio Bontorin managed to land a major scalp over fellow Octagon veteran, Muhammad Mokaev, taking home a decision win over the flyweight star in their short-notice pairing.

Bontorin, an alum of the UFC who has taken on the likes of Brandon Royval, Kai Kara-France and Ray Borg, has since landed in the Japanese-based Rizin FF promotion since his exit from the Octagon.

As for Mokaev, the unbeaten flyweight star most recently featured on the main card of UFC 304 back in July in Manchester, scoring a unanimous decision win over Portuguese contender, Manel Kape in the pair’s heated grudge fight on the flagship card.

And departing the promotion following the completion of his contractual obligations following the bout, Mokaev has since returned to Middle Eastern-based promotion, Brave CF, awaiting the booking of his next matchup in mixed martial arts.

Seeing a slated headliner with surging bantamweight contender, Raul Rosas Jr. fall to the wayside this week ahead of last night’s ADXC 6 main event, Mokaev instead took on Brazilian grappler, Bontorin, dropping a decision loss on short-notice.

Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina – USA TODAY Sports

Muhammad Mokaev addresses ADXC 6 judging loss to UFC veteran Rogerio Bontorin

Addressing his judging loss to Bontorin, Mokaev — who is far from accustomed to the feeling of coming up short, called out the performance of the Brazilian, heaping praise on his game plan.

“Today I lost by split decision at a grappling event against a very tough opponent!” Muhammad Mokaev posted on his official X account. “He (Rogerio Bontorin) had a better plan. I congratulate him and his team! Another 15 minutes of experience.”