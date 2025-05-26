Muhammad Mokaev Eyes BMF Clash: ‘If Islam Makhachev Beats Jack Della Maddalena, Do a Catchweight Fight with Ilia Topuria’

Muhammad Mokaev hopes to see Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria fight someday.

We nearly had Makhachev vs. Topuria signed, sealed, and delivered. However, Jack Della Maddalena had different plans. Delivering a lights-out performance at UFC 315 in Montreal, JDM defeated Belal Muhammad to capture the welterweight world title, prompting Makhachev to vacate his lightweight throne to conquer another division.

Had ‘Remember The Name’ beaten Della Maddalena, Makhachev would have likely stayed put at 155, taking on former featherweight king Ilia Topuria this summer.

Alas, it was not meant to be, but that doesn’t mean we won’t one day see Makhachev go toe-to-toe with ‘El Matador’ on MMA’s biggest stage.

Muhammad Mokaev says UFC fans want to see stars vs. stars regardless of weight class

Speaking with Chael Sonnen, Mokaev believes there is still a path to making Makhachev vs. Topuria happen, but it all hinges on both fighters coming out on top in their next outing.

“I don’t think Jack Della Maddalena will be a problem for Islam. Islam is like the uncle of the division, undefeated, experienced, no pressure,” Mokaev said. “If Islam beats Jack, maybe he does a BMF title fight at catchweight with Ilia. Fans want to see stars versus stars, not just weight classes. If Islam beats Ilia, people will say, ‘He beat another 145er.’ But if Islam wins the welterweight title, and then Ilia beats Oliveira, those are even bigger fights. I’d rather see Islam become champion, Ilia become champion, and then they fight at catchweight. That’s a superfight.”

While Makhachev has not yet booked his inevitable clash with Della Maddalena, Topuria already has a date for his first crack at lightweight gold. El Matador’ will meet former 155-pound champion Charles Oliveira at UFC 317 on June 28, the winner leaving as the division’s new top dog.