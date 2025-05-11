Jack Della Maddalena Beats Belal Muhammad in Five-Round War to Win Welterweight Title – UFC 315 Highlights

Jack Della Maddalena scored the biggest win of his MMA career, defeating Belal Muhammad in the UFC 315 headliner to become the new welterweight world champion.

JDM appeared to find his range almost immediately, walking down Muhammad and landing some solid strikes. ‘Remember The Name’ more than held his own on the feet, only shooting for a single takedown in the round, which JDM fended off with relative ease.

Things remained fairly competitive in the second stanza, with Muhammad again failing to get the fight to the mat. Still, Muhammad is hanging with JDM on the feet, but it appears that JDM may be landing the more significant strikes through the first 10 minutes of the contest.

Muhammad had perhaps his best striking round in the third, outlanding the Aussie throughout the five minutes, but like prior rounds, it appeared that JDM was connecting at a higher clip with the more damaging shots. Muhammad attempted another late-round takedown, but JDM flipped the script and nearly took the champ down before the horn.

‘Remember The Name’ continued to pick up the pace in the fourth, pressing forward and eating everything JDM through his way, all in the name of closing the distance. Despite his best effort, Muhammad was unable to get his challenger to the mat, but Muhammad still outlanded JDM on the stat sheet.

The fifth round was by far the most exciting, with Muhammad pressing hard to try and retain his title. With JDM pinned against the fence, Muhammad ate a nasty knee from the challenger that cut open his cheek. Muhammad kept marching forward, taking JDM to the mat and landing some ground and pound, but before long, JDM fought his way back up.

JDM turned it up with time running out, hurting Muhammad with a booming right hand. JDM unleashed a flurry, but he couldn’t put away the notoriously tough Muhammad before the final horn.

Official Result: Jack Della Maddalena def. Belal Muhammad via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

Check Out Highlights From Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 315:

THE KNEE EARNS A CUT IN THE FINAL ROUND 😮‍💨



[ #UFC315 | Jack Della Maddalena ] pic.twitter.com/senNkqEcMi — UFC (@ufc) May 11, 2025