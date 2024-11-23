Tenshin’s 18-Year-Old Brother Ryujin Nasukawa Stuns with First-Round KO to Claim Kickboxing Championship

The Japanese prodigy Tenshin Nasukawa has a younger brother Ryujin Nasukawa who is carrying on the family legacy in kickboxing. On Saturday, live from Tokyo, at just eighteen years old, Ryujin captured a RISE Flyweight Kickboxing World Title by way of first-round knockout.

Tenshin Nasukawa is considered a generational talent in kickboxing, holding multiple championships including RISE Bantamweight and Featherweight titles and was ranked as the best pound-for-pound kickboxer in the world at the end of his kickboxing career. He had a spotless kickboxing record of 42-0 and was well known for his knockout power and speed. He has now transitioned to professional boxing and is currently 5-0.

Ryujin Nasukawa only made his professional kickboxing debut in 2022 and quickly rose through the ranks. Currentlyhe is on a seven fight win streak. Before turning pro, he was an amateur national champion in both kickboxing and karate. The Nasukawa brothers have both shown exceptional talent in combat sports from a young age.

Ryujin Nasukawa, the 18-year-old younger brother of Tenshin Nasukawa, has just achieved a remarkable feat in the world of kickboxing. Ryujin won the RISE Flyweight Championship in spectacular fashion, knocking out the defending champion Riku Kazushima in the first round. The title bout took place at RISE 183 in Tokyo, Japan. Ryujin didn’t waste any time, finishing the fight with a powerful left hook just 2 minutes and 12 seconds into the fight.

This championship win at such a young age suggests that Ryujin has the potential to make a significant impact in the sport, much like his brother did.