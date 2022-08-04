Madison Square Garden pushes back on the claim that Jake Paul vs Hasim Rahman Jr. was cancelled because it didn’t sell enough tickets.

Dana White had claimed that the fight was canned due to the inability to get people in the seats. White had also taken shots at Most Valuable Promotion’s Nakisa Bidarian, who formally was the UFC CFO. Both Paul and his “MVP” promoters pushed back on that claim, instead pointing the finger at Rahman Jr for his inability to make weight in time.

MVP was sent two weight checks by Hasim Rahman’s management team. July 7 and July 10. Both were 216. We requested these videos to ensure Mr. Rahman did not have to lose more than 10% of his body weight over a 4 week period. https://t.co/n8tKkRXEX7 — Most Valuable Promotions (@MostVpromotions) August 1, 2022

Rahman Jr. has also denied that, insinuating that he may even make weight on Friday via Instagram to show everyone he was able to fight. He has also declared that Paul truly did not want to fight him, making him go through extra hoops and unattainable expectations.

An MSG representative spoke out against the low gate rumor

“To be clear, sales were strong heading into fight week — the cancellation was not based on ticket sales,” the representative said. “This fight was projected to be in the top 10 of highest grossing boxing events at MSG in the past 15 years. MVP has been great partners and we’re looking forward to working with them again soon.” (MMAFighting)

Apparently, Paul is gearing up to call out former kickboxer turned internet sensation Andrew Tate. There have been no talks between he two formally, but Tate’s people expect Paul to call him out via social media soon. It is yet to be seen who Paul has lined up next, or when that fight will even be. It could be tough to sell a fight between Fury and himself after it has fallen through twice now. Most people would love to see that fight however, to see how good both fighters truly are.

Who would you like to see Jake Paul fight next?