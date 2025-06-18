Movsar Evloev books UFC Abu Dhabi return fight with debuting Aaron Pico in July

Surging featherweight contender, Movsar Evloev will look to finally rubber-stamp his claim to a divisional title charge next month, as he books a co-main event clash opposite former Bellator MMA contender, Aaron Pico on July 26. from the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Evloev, the current number four ranked featherweight contender, has missed out on a title fight in his return to action — having most recently turning in a hard-fought unanimous decision win over former undisputed bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling at UFC 310 in December of last year.

As for Pico, the former Bellator MMA stalwart will finally make good on his Octagon debut, having inked a multi-fight deal with the Dana White-led promotion back in April of this year. And off the back of his rematch knockout win over Henry Corrales at PFL vs. Bellator in February of last year, will fight Evloev in his promotional bow.

Movsar Evloev set to fight Aaron Pico at UFC Abu Dhabi

The UFC confirmed the pairing of Movsar Evloev and Aaron Pico in a co-main event clash at UFC Abu Dhabi on social media earlier this afternoon.

In the midst of a stunning nine-fight winning spree since his debut in the UFC back in 2019, former M-1 Global bantamweight kingpin, Evloev has emerged as a dominant force at the featherweight limit.

During his recent winning run, the Russian turned in notable victories over the likes of Sterling, as well as Arnold Allen, recent title challenger, Diego Lopes, and perennial contender, Dan Ige.

Boasting an impressive 13-4 professional record, Pico currently finds himself in the midst of a three-fight winning run, having stopped Corrales last time out, to add to a pair of victories over both James Gonzalez, and former title challenger, Pedro Carvalho — the last of which via knockout.