Molly McCann earned a well-deserved victory over Hannah Goldy at UFC London.

McCann and Goldy got things off to a fiery start early in the fight. Both ladies were exchanging strikes before Goldy pushed McCann off the fence in the hopes of securing a takedown. Goldy looked good in the clinch landing a few strikes but McCann’s danger on the feet was evident from the get-go.

“Meatball” mirrored her spinning back elbow finish from earlier this year to secure a TKO win in the first round. McCann continued her impressive run at UFC Fight Night 208: Blaydes v Aspinall on July 23 at the O2 Arena in London.

Below, catch the highlights from Molly McCann vs. Hannah Goldy