Modestas Bukauskas Getting Ready for War “Going as an army” Against Paul Craig in Big UFC FN 258 Bout

Modestas Bukauskas has that militarized mindset heading into his looming crash against one of the bigger name opponents of his professional MMA career. During an interview with Kian Laing on the Calf Kick Sports YouTube channel, Bukauskas touched on several subjects ahead of his looming clash against Paul Craig on September 6th at UFC Paris.

‘The Baltic Gladiator’ has won seven of his past eight outings and has the potential claim arguably the biggest scalp of his career and extend his winning streak to four straight. Conversely, Craig heads into this UFC Fight Night 258 bout on the other end of the momentum spectrum. In fact some think Craig could be potentially fighting for his job here with five losses in the last six outings that ‘Bearjew’ has had inside of the octagon.

This dynamic often creates a certain type of special urgency that is tapping into Bukauskas’ battle field oriented mindset heading into the Fall. Touching on his thought processes as he is immersed in preparations with his path leading to Accor Arena in a few weeks time, Bukauskas said,

“We’re sort of going into war together, you know what I mean? We’re going as an army.”

Modestas Bukauskas and his UFC comeback path

This recent run in the octagon for Modestas Bukauskas is impressive in general, but especially so in the context of his broader journey. With this being his second run in the UFC, the first run in the promotion for the 31-year-old saw him get cut after Bukauskas suffered three consecutive defeats.

The tenured combatant would enter a rebuilding process that saw Modestas Bukauskas eventually capture the Cage Warriors light heavyweight title to punch his ticket toward another fighting foray inside the UFC cage.

His most recent outing inside of the cage transpired in Montreal, Quebec with the Lithuanian born competitor emerging victorious over Ion Cutelaba. Bukauskas garnered a unanimous decision victory at UFC 315 during his trip to Canada and moves on from fighting in the French speaking province of the great white north to competing in France itself in early September.