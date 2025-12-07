MMA World Reacts to Henry Cejudo’s Last Dance

Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo went the distance with dangerous prospect Payton Talbott at UFC 323.

‘Triple C’ was rocked early in round one, and Payton Talbott even took him down, something fans didn’t expect. After a fifteen-minute striking fest, Talbott cruised to a win by decision and spoiled Cejudo’s farewell bout.

However, Henry Cejudo gave his all, and this fight could already be the fight of the night. Cageside, UFC CEO Dana White has already promised Cejudo a bonus.

The UFC also produced a retirement video for Henry Cejudo, which was aired on the big screen. The MMA community has reacted to his retirement.

MMA World reacts to Henry Cejudo’s retirement

After Henry Cejudo’s last dance, Justin Gaethje posted on X:

“@HenryCejudo my hats off to you legend. Thank you for repping AZ and USA with pure heart and huge huevos 👏 👊”

Jiří Procházka posted:

“Congrats to @HenryCejudo , beautiful career. Not just a fighter, but also great coach and person. All the best 🙏”

Tracy Cortez posted on x:

“Incredible career 👏🏽✨ so so proud of you @HenryCejudo proud to call you family! Honored to have witnessed your journey since we were children ❤️ on to the next chapter champ! #UFC323”

Ariel Helwani posted:

“Great, great fight. Talbott wins via UD (30-27 x3). Cejudo loses, but he has nothing to be ashamed of. Exemplified great heart and will in his final fight. 🫡”

The MMA Guru posted:

“Great heart & grit from Cejudo to end his career despite being over the hill #UFC323 Clean, damaging win from Talbott, composed & calm the whole time. Henry reckless, aggressive, chin in the air.”

Cejudo also posted his farewell message:

“I promised that I would leave it all in the cage, and I did. You’re welcome 💋 Grateful for you all #UFC323”

The former UFC bantamweight and flyweight champion retires with a record of 16-6 and boasts wins over the legendary Demetrious Johnson, TJ Dillashaw, and Dominick Cruz, among others.

Cejudo was unable to snap his losing streak in his final bout, but his achievements in the sport are widely recognized throughout the MMA community. We wish Cejudo a joyful retirement and congratulate him on his wonderful career.