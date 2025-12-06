Henry Cejudo Goes Out on His Shield in Exciting Firefight with Payton Talbott – UFC 323 Highlights

Payton Talbott landed two takedowns and the biggest victory of his career against former two-division titleholder Henry Cejudo at UFC 323.

It immediately became clear that Talbott was the faster striker, connecting with a big right hand early. Perhaps even more shocking was Talbott’s slick inside trip takedown of Cejudo in the first. That allowed the up-and-comer to notch some valuable control time over the Olympic gold medalist and bank the first round.

Talbott’s advantage on the feet continued to pay dividends in the second, as he clipped ‘Triple C’ with another solid right. That prompted Cejudo to shoot for a panic takedown, getting Talbott’s back to the mat.

Before long, Talbott worked his way back up and connected with a big knee that busted open Cejudo and had the former champ-champ reeling. Talbott poured it on in the latter half of the round, but Cejudo weathered the storm and ultimately made it back to his stool.

Talbott continued to dominate the striking in the third, landing a brutal body shot in the final minute that folded Cejudo like a chair. Still, ‘Triple C’ took everything Talbott had and kept moving forward. In the final 10 seconds, the two stood toe-to-toe and put a cap on an exciting firefight and the illustrious career of Henry Cejudo.

Official Result: Payton Talbott def. Henry Cejudo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

