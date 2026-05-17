Ronda Rousey Rocks Gina Carano with 17-Second Armbar Submission – Rousey vs. Carano Highlights

Ronda Rousey added another arm to her collection at MVP MMA 1: Rousey vs. Carano on Saturday, scoring a quick-fire submission victory over Gina Carano.

From the opening bell, Rousey shot in and secured an easy takedown. Carano attempted to fish for a guillotine, but it didn’t take much effort for Rousey to free her head and quickly move into mount.

In a flash, Rousey transitioned to the arm bar, snatching Carano’s limb and forcing ‘Conviction’ to tap out within seconds.

Official Result: Ronda Rousey def. Gina Carano via submission (arm bar) at 0:17 of Round 1.

With the win, ‘Rowdy’ improves her overall record to 13-2 and keeps her 100% finish rate intact, securing her 10th career victory by way of submission.

Check out Highlights From Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano: