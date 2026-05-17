Ronda Rousey Rocks Gina Carano with 17-Second Armbar Submission – Rousey vs. Carano Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Ronda Rousey Rocks Gina Carano with 17-Second Armbar Submission - Rousey vs. Carano Highlights

Ronda Rousey added another arm to her collection at MVP MMA 1: Rousey vs. Carano on Saturday, scoring a quick-fire submission victory over Gina Carano.

From the opening bell, Rousey shot in and secured an easy takedown. Carano attempted to fish for a guillotine, but it didn’t take much effort for Rousey to free her head and quickly move into mount.

In a flash, Rousey transitioned to the arm bar, snatching Carano’s limb and forcing ‘Conviction’ to tap out within seconds.

Official Result: Ronda Rousey def. Gina Carano via submission (arm bar) at 0:17 of Round 1.

With the win, ‘Rowdy’ improves her overall record to 13-2 and keeps her 100% finish rate intact, securing her 10th career victory by way of submission.

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Check out Highlights From Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

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