MMA World Erupts After Merab Dvalishvili’s UFC 323 Title Loss

At UFC 323, Merab Dvalishvili’s fourth defense of his bantamweight championship in 2025 didn’t go as ‘The Machine’ had expected, as Petr Yan played the spoiler.

Despite Dvalishvili’s relentless pressure, Yan did not back down and landed the better shots. He also scored his own takedowns and pocketed the win by unanimous decision.

Dvalishvili said after the loss that he wanted to stand and bang with Yan, and not wrestle as much as he usually does. The Georgian wanted to put on an exciting show for the fans, and despite the loss, he has been the most active champion, with three title defenses this year.

Pros reacted to Merab Dvalishvili’s title loss

UFC two-division champion Islam Makhachev posted on X:

“Merab, you are one of the greatest to ever step into this cage. Congratulations. Petya, you deserve it.”

Justin Gaethje posted:

“What a performance from Yan. World-class. #UFC323”

Jiří Procházka posted on X:

“Congratulations @PetrYanUFC, very smart and persistent performance.”

Kamaru Usman wrote:

“What a fight!! Congratulations to both men @MerabDvalishvil & @PetrYanUFC #UFC323”

Merab Dvalishvili’s close friend and former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling wrote on X:

“Congrats to Yan and his team. They fought well and made great adjustments. I can’t wait to watch it back with Merab and plan for the comeback! Some things looked a little off but maybe that was what Yan was doing? We’ll take a look, heal up ,and go again. This is the journey of a fighter. I hope you all enjoyed the battle. Until next time!”

Belal Muhammad posted:

“Amazing fight”

Merab Dvalishvili wants to run it back. However, Yan believes ‘The Machine’ should earn his way to another title shot just like ‘No Mercy.’

‘The Machine’ also had a message for fans. After the loss, he posted on X:

“Tonight wasn’t my night, but I will back stronger than ever. Thank you everyone for your support. 🙏”

