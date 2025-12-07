Petr Yan Stuns Merab Dvalishvili to Reclaim Bantamweight Belt – UFC 323 Highlights

Petr Yan delivered a lights-out performance at UFC 323, defeating Merab Dvalishvili to reclaim the bantamweight crown.

Yan had fight fans on their feet early, connecting with a big right hand that stunned the defending champ. Dvalishvili immediately went to his grappling, but was unable to get Yan to the mat. However, Yan scored his own takedown in the second stanza, getting Dvalishvili to the mat before ‘The Machine’ reversed the position.

Yan shot back up to his feet in short order and stayed upright for the remainder of the round.

Yan continued to find success in the third, picking up Dvalishvili near the fence and slamming him on the canvas headfirst. Dvalishvili used the cage to climb back to his feet and attempted to retaliate with a combination that put Yan on his bicycle.

With only seconds left in the third, Yan uncorked a nasty body kick that earned an audible gasp from Dvalishvili.

Yan continued to punish Dvalishvili’s body in the fourth, putting him up on the scorecards and five minutes away from once again becoming a UFC champion.

Yan notched his fifth takedown of Dvalishvili in the fifth, while ‘The Machine’ only succeeded in two of his 25 takedown attempts.

In the end, ‘No Mercy’ would come out on top, handing Dvalishvili his first loss in more than seven years.

Official Result: Petr Yan def. Merab Dvalishvili via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47) to win the UFC bantamweight world championship.

