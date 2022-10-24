MMA official who was a judge for the UFC charged with child sex-related felonies

Robert Griffin Alexander, a Texas MMA official who was a judge for multiple UFC events was charged with two sex-related felonies involving minors.

Based on his now-deleted profile on the Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts (GAMMA) website, Alexander is an aerospace engineer who began officiating in mixed martial arts in 2011. He got his certification through John McCarthy’s COMMAND course. He got licensed by the Texas Department of Licensing and Registration, Alabama Athletic Commission, and Tennessee State Athletic Commission.

Earlier this month, Robert Griffin Alexander was arrested on felony charges of aggravated sexual assault with a child and sexual contact indecency with a child. According to documents from the 10th District Court of Galveston County obtained by MMA Junkie, Alexander was arrested by a Galveston County Sheriff arrested at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 14. He was booked into the Galveston County Jail in Gavelston with a bond set at $40,000 for every single offense. A bond hearing is scheduled for Nov. 29.

Alexander worked as a judge at multiple UFC events

He has worked as an MMA official on numerous events for the biggest MMA promotions in the world, including UFC, Bellator, and LFA. Aaron Bronsteter of TSN reported Alexander was a judge at UFC 247, UFC 265, and UFC 271. He judged the fight

He caught fire for his work at UFC 271, his most recent event. He was one of the three judges to score Andrei Arlovski’s win over Jared Vanderaa, Carlos Ulberg’s victory over Fabio Cherant, and the clash between Casey O’Neill and Roxanne Modafferi. Alexander was the sole judge to score the fight for Modafferi in her split decision loss to O’Neill. Although O’Neill came out on top, many believe Alexander’s scorecard did not do justice to her performance.

Based on the latest update, it appears Alexander’s days as an MMA official are behind him.