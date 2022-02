WMMA pioneer Roxanne Modafferi confirmed her retirement from the sport after suffering a split decision defeat at UFC 271.

‘The Happy Warrior’ announced in the build-up to her fight that she planned to call it a career after fighting Casey O’Neill.

Modafferi followed through on that pledge after going to war for three rounds. with the 24-year-old prospect.

Check out the highlights.

Making that walk for the final time!



🙂 Give it up for @RoxyFighter, an absolute pioneer for women's mixed martial arts! #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/IoYKonq6H0 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) February 13, 2022

9️⃣-0️⃣



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @KingCaseyMMA is knocking on the door of the flyweight Top 10 with that win! #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/VMLAloImQm — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) February 13, 2022

"If you want me to be the bad guy, then I'll be the bad guy!"



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 @KingCaseyMMA is FIRED UP after that performance! #UFC271 pic.twitter.com/G9mhtYjPP6 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) February 13, 2022

A record-setting performance for the KING 👏🇦🇺@KingCaseyMMA secures the win via SD at #UFC271!



[ Prelims continue LIVE on @ESPN & E+ ] pic.twitter.com/bG7RUfj2uI — UFC (@ufc) February 13, 2022

