Video – MMA Fighter Humps His Opponent and Gets Speared Through the Cage Door in Crazy Scene at Oktagon 69

Things quickly turned to chaos at a European MMA event when a fighter air-humped his opponent, only to be sent flying through the cage door seconds later.

While most fight fans were preparing for Saturday night’s UFC card in Las Vegas, headlined by a featherweight clash between Josh Emmett and Lerone Murphy, some got the day started early with Oktagon 69 in Dortmund, Germany.

In the main event, featherweight prospect Max Holzer squared off with knockout artist Deniz Ilbay.

Holzer entered the bout with a perfect 10-0 record and largely dominated the fight. In the fourth round, Holzer managed to take Ilbay’s back on the mat and cinch in a rear-naked choke. Ilbay tapped out almost immediately, but as it turns out, the fight was far from over.

As Holzer climbed back to his feet following the stoppage, he kissed Ilbay on the back of the head and then made a distinct humping motion, thrusting his pelvis into Ilbay’s body.

Infuriated, Ilbay bypassed the referee and went charging after Holzer, throwing a sucker punch before sending the undefeated fighter through the cage door.

Max Holzer delivered one of the wildest entrances in recent MMA History

Max Holzer’s post-fight antics weren’t the only wild part about their main event. Before the fight even began, ‘Stifler’ made his walk to the cage on the shoulders of a man dressed like a T-Rex. Seriously, you’ve got to see it to believe it.