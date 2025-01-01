“Go Get Married and Have Kids” – MMA Content Creator Slams Nina-Marie Daniele Over Swimsuit Video

Whether you love her or hate her, Nina-Marie Daniele always knows how to get a reaction.

In recent years, the former model has made a name for herself in the world of mixed martial arts with her unorthodox interviews and an unlikely friendship with outspoken ex-champion Sean Strickland. The former model has also become increasingly popular courtesy of her scantily-clad content on social media which often sees her sporting bikinis and showing off assets.

Obviously, there are plenty of fans online who appreciate Daniele’s non-MMA-related content, but it’s also opened her up to criticism from fighters, fans, and those who feel she is making of mockery of the opportunity she’s been given.

Recently, Daniele stirred the pot once again while showing off a two-piece article of swimwear that left little to the imaginations.

“My new year resolution is to make MMA Twitter mad with all my bikini content,” she wrote on X alongside a video clip of her modeling the new fit.

My new year resolution is to make MMA Twitter mad with all my bikini content LOL pic.twitter.com/Wfl1MK62NL — Nina-Marie Daniele (@ninamdrama) December 31, 2024

Nina Drama’s Scantily Clad clip draws the ire of another content creator

That prompted a strong response from X user MMA Chick, a fan of the sport who has generated a strong fan following in recent years.

“My body dunks on hers and I’m not out here prostituting on social media,” she wrote. “Sad Stuff. Go get married and have kids ffs.”

It’s far from the first time Daniele’s content has drawn the ire of MMA Chick.

“Genuinely what is Nina going to do when she’s too old to be posting her boobs for interactions? If that’s what even 60% of her fans enjoy about her she’s screwed in 1-2 years,” she added.

“I used to find her funny and her interviews refreshing but now I can’t stand her after she fully c committed to the sex appeal to borderline minors route.”

“Nina Drama just BLOCKED me on Instagram for calling her ufc post tacky and saying don’t include her forcefully bouncing tits when editing Umar’s face and voice into a reel,” she wrote on December 12. “Is it that hard to be respectful to fighters? What are we doing?”

MMA Chick often uses her platform to share her love of Dagestani fighters like lightweight legend Khabib Nurmagomedov and his protege, reigning 155-pound titleholder Islam Makhachev.

She is also an outspoken conservative who often shares political content and right-wing conspiracy theories.

It’s not the first time Nina-marie Daniele has feuded with someone on social media

Daniele briefly feuded with another MMA content creator last year, The MMA Guru. In October, the Guru made a distasteful comment about the physical appearance of legit combat sports journalist Amy Kaplan ahead of UFC 307.

That prompted Daniele to deliver a fiery post directed at the “clout-chasing vermin” who has carved out a career for himself by spewing hate and delivering head-turning hot takes for cheap clicks.

Of course, The MMA Guru has a respectable following with over 75,000 followers on X and nearly 270k subscribers on YouTube. It’s unlikely that Daniele will bother snapping back at someone with little more than 6,000 followers and very little skin in the game — pun not intended.