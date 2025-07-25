Misfits Boxing Broadcaster on if KSI-Dillon Danis Battle Ever Happens

Misfits Boxing has attempted to book KSI versus Dillon Danis multiple times to no avail, and one of the MFB broadcasters has weighed in on whether we will ever see that fight someday. Appearing on Bowks Talking Bouts ahead of his reality show efforts on season 41 of ‘The Challenge’, which drops July 30th, Ben Davis covered multiple topics throughout the combat sports landscape. One of those subjects centred on past attempts to book KSI vs. Dillon Danis, which exists in his purview as a broadcaster for Misfits Boxing.

A January 2023 attempted booking would see Danis pull out, and the sophomore effort to book KSI vs. Dillon Danis saw the influencer boxer withdraw from competing in a boxing bout with Danis in March of this year. Expounding upon his thoughts on whether the third time could be the charm for KSI vs. Dillon Danis transpiring under Queensberry Rules, Davis said,

“It’s a good question. I’d love to see it. I think that that is a very evenly matched up boxing affair. But it just boils down to interest and desire. KSI has got so many things going on between the Baller League, his YouTube channel, Britian’s Got Talent, music. There is a plethora of things he can sink his time and energy into. With boxing, you really can’t afford to be half in, half out. Even if it’s against someone as s**t as Dillon Danis. So I just don’t know if there is the element of availability for training and a fight camp to KSI at this moment.”

If KSI-Danis happens in Misfits Boxing

As the Misfits Boxing commentator further expounded upon his thoughts on KSI vs. Danis, Davis stated,