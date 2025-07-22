Dillon Danis Makes History With Big MMA Return

Dillon Danis will be returning to the sport of MMA, and Misfits Boxing will be making history by promoting their first-ever mixed martial arts bout. This announcement came via X as it was announced that the former Bellator MMA fighter will be testing skills against Warren ‘The Mechanic’ Spencer.

In this bout, the MF MMA Light heavyweight title will be on the line on August 30th at AO Arena in Manchester, England. This Misfits Boxing 22 card boasts the tag line ‘Ring of Thrones’ and also features Tony Ferguson taking on Salt Papi as well as former UFC vets Luke Rockhold and Darren Till facing off under Queensberry Rules.

Yeah you read that right, Misfits brings you its first ever Pro MMA Match!🤯



Dillon Danis finally gets his opportunity to prove himself in an MMA bout vs Warren ‘The Mechanic’ Spencer 😤



This is the ultimate showdown between striking and grappling 🥋



Who will come out… pic.twitter.com/c3NZ36qSID — Misfits Boxing (@MisfitsBoxing) July 20, 2025

Dillon Danis’ combat sports endeavours through the years

Dillon Danis will be making his mixed martial arts return for the first time in over six years after putting together a 2-0 professional record inside of the Bellator MMA cage. Prior to donning the four-ounce gloves, Danis was known for his tenure on the jiu-jitsu circuit with a resume built up in the submission grappling world and gaining more focus in the MMA world since first being publicly noted as someone who aided in Conor McGregor‘s jiu-jitsu development.

Danis’ MMA debut transpired in April 2018 at Bellator 198 when he submitted Kyle Walker with a toe hold at the 1:38 mark of the opening round. His last MMA bout to have taken place, as of this writing, went down in June 2019. This matchup saw Danis score another opening-round submission when he finished Max Humphrey at the 4:28 mark at Bellator 222.

Danis was targeting an MMA return against the aforementioned Tony Ferguson in May in the Global Fight League until GFL cancelled a pair of their inaugural cards for the end of May. Dillon Danis has had a presence on the influencer boxing circuit during this MMA hiatus with a polarizing prizefight against Logan Paul that saw Danis lose via disqualification during their boxing bout.

Also, Danis was linked to a pair of boxing bouts with KSI over the years, with both withdrawing from the contests as the former had to pull out of the first booking in January 2023, while the latter withdrew in March of this year.