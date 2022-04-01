UFC flyweight prospect Miranda Maverick has called for a fight with fan-favorite ‘Meatball’ Molly McCann.

Miranda Maverick recently picked up a submission victory over Sabina Mazo, snapping a two-fight losing streak. She now has her sights set on Liverpool’s Molly McCann. ‘Meatball’ was recently featured on the main card of UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall, where she picked up a KO of the year contender.

McCann landed a Muay Thai style spinning elbow on Luana Carolina, knocking her out cold. This was McCann’s first finish inside the UFC, and the UK crowd reacted accordingly. Now riding a two fight winning streak, an opponent such as Miranda Maverick could well be the most logical option for the charismatic Liverpudlian.

Speaking in an interview with MMA Junkie’s Nolan King, Maverick revealed that she had previously spoken to McCann privately about a potential future fight. Injuries put the bout on hold, but Maverick now seems intent on getting the fight booked.

“(I’d) literally messaged her (McCann) prior and asked her if she wanted to throw down,” said Maverick. “And she was all for it. Then she got hurt a while back, and now she had this fight booked and I had mine booked. So I should message her again. But I really want the Molly McCann fight. She’s coming off all this hype. I think our fight would be a good one to watch for fans.”

Miranda Maverick Targeting Summer Return

Maverick also stated that she is hoping for a return in the Summer, which would likely work for Molly McCann who did not sustain much damage in her fight with Carolina.

“If she’s (McCann) listening, let’s do this,” stated Maverick. “I’d love to have it around June, even early July would be okay. But I’m going to be back to full training and ready to go by mid May.”

What are your thoughts on a fight between Miranda Maverick and Molly McCann?

For the latest MMA News, Rumors and Interviews follow LowKickMMA on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.