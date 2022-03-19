What an incredible finish from Liverpool fan favorite, Molly McCann, stopping Brazilian striker, Luana Carolina with a spectacular spinning back elbow knockout in the third round of her main card UFC London matchup.

McCann, a former Cage Warriors flyweight champion, snapped a recent skid back in September at UFC Vegas 36 — managing a hard-fought unanimous decision win against Ji Yeon Kim.

Stunning Carolina on cue throughout the first round, McCann pressed and pressed with multiple flurries of strikes throughout the first and second frame.

Growing in confidence in the third frame, Carolina was stopped in truly emphatic fashion by McCann — who launched with a stunning spinning back elbow in the center of the Octagon, dropping Carolina unconscious in frightening fashion.

Below, catch the highlights from Molly McCann’s stunning KO win against Luana Carolina

MOLLY MCANN JUST TORE THE ROOF OFF THE O2 🤯



[ @MeatballMolly | #UFCLondon | Tune in LIVE on @ESPNPlus 📺 ] pic.twitter.com/ez57fpIlXe — UFC (@ufc) March 19, 2022

