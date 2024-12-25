Minowaman vs. Butterbean: 200 lb difference in This MMA Freakshow (and We Loved It)

The year was 2006. The event? PRIDE FC: Bushido 12. The matchup? Ikuhisa “Minowaman” Minowa versus Eric “Butterbean” Esch. It was the kind of glorious, absurd spectacle that could only happen in the anything-goes world of mid-2000s Japanese MMA.

Minowaman vs. Butterbean

On one side stood Minowa, the fearless “Giant Killer,” weighing in at 198 pounds of scrappy brilliance. On the other side loomed Butterbean, the bowling ball-shaped boxing legend who tipped the scales at over 400 pounds. That’s right, this fight featured a jaw-dropping 200-pound weight difference. Think David vs. Goliath, but with more spandex and way more chaos.

When the bell rang, Minowa wasted no time in showing why he’s an MMA cult hero. He sprinted across the ring and dropkicked Butterbean square in the face like it was a WWE Royal Rumble. The crowd erupted. For good measure, he tried it again moments later, only to find himself pancaked on the mat under Butterbean’s sheer gravitational pull.

Butterbean, despite his mobility challenges, managed to use his bulk to gain top position. Things looked dicey for Minowa, as Butterbean’s mass seemed more like a geological event than a fighting style. But this wasn’t Minowa’s first time grappling with giants.

Using his superior grappling skills, Minowa deftly swept Butterbean, turning the tide in his favor. From there, it was classic Minowa: ground strikes, slick transitions, and an armbar that looked impossible but somehow worked. Butterbean tried to resist, but after 4 minutes and 25 seconds of the first round, he had no choice but to tap out.

The fight was everything fans loved about PRIDE. This was a fight, theater, comedy, and display of skill all rolled into one. Minowaman with his fearless approach and pro-wrestling-inspired flair, cemented his status as a true fan favorite. Butterbean, for his part, dusted himself off and went on to win his next two PRIDE bouts, finishing his MMA career with a respectable 17-10-1 record.

Minowaman vs. Butterbean may not go down in history as the most competitive fight, but it was pure entertainment. A freakshow match in the best possible way. PRIDE gave us fights no one else would, and for that, we’re forever grateful.